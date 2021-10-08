Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8) has seen its share price rise 159% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Vanadium Resources shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Vanadium Resources' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2021, Vanadium Resources had cash of AU$1.8m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$393k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.6 years as of June 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Vanadium Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Vanadium Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 74% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. Vanadium Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Vanadium Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Vanadium Resources' rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Vanadium Resources' cash burn of AU$393k is about 1.3% of its AU$29m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Vanadium Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Vanadium Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Vanadium Resources (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

