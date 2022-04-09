Vance County takes action on drug-related crimes

Apr. 8—HENDERSON — Vance County Commissioners have voted to allow County Attorney Jonathan Care to sign a nuisance abatement lawsuit.

Care on April 4 said law enforcement officers have arrested and otherwise charged people on or leaving 394 and 398 Swain Drive for drug crimes, and confiscated marijuana, cocaine, heroin and other drugs from them.

"Officers have conducted at least three purchases of controlled substances from people at the property in the last six months," Care said. "Due to this repeated habitual problem, our sheriff asked the [N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement] Nuisance Abatement Team to come and help resolve these issues."

Care said the property was owned by three people, including Bryan Currin. All three were responsible for the property, Care said, but Currin had nothing to do with the illicit goings-on.

Currin, when the county sent notices to all three owners, was willing to spend money to clean up the property, tear down the "problem buildings" and have restrictions placed on the property for the purpose of curtailing the criminal nuisance, Care said.

"Because this fulfilled the objectives, and Bryan was able to get his brothers to deed the property to him," Care said, "this saved significant time in the enforcement process, saved money, and ultimately achieved compliance much quicker than if we had to force the issue and then do the clean up ourselves."

The county attorney's suit will set forth the proof that the property is a nuisance in need of abating. A consent agreement with Currin, in which he will agree to the restrictions, will be entered as an order in the lawsuit and "resolve the matter," Care said.