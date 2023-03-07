Vance deputies charge 1 after drug bust

Mar. 6—TOWNSVILLE — One Townsville resident faces a slew of drug charges after Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at a home the northern part of the county last week.

Deputies searched 358 Townsville Landing Road in Townsville, an unincorporated community at the intersection of N.C. Highway 39 and Tungsten Mine Road on March 3. They found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and hydrocodone, Sheriff Curtis Brame announced in a press release on Monday.

Kelly Hemann, 52, who lived in the house searched by deputies, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, a Schedule II and Schedule IV Controlled Substance, felony possession of marijuana and maintenance of a dwelling for controlled substance.

Brame said the warrant service was the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales at the residence.

Hemann received a $300,000 secured bond and a court date for April 25, 2023.