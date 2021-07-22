Vance deputies investigating 73-year-old's death as homicide

Jul. 22—HENDERSON — Vance County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man in a home just outside Henderson "as a homicide," Sheriff Curtis Brame said.

Deputies are working with the State Bureau of Investigation on the case, which began the afternoon of June 11 after they went to 519 Fields Ave. to check on the welfare of the man, identified as Hiawatha Nicholson.

A relative had called them to the scene, and was with them when they approached the home. No one answered a knock on the door, or responded when deputies called out, Brame said.

They went inside, and in short order found Nicholson's body, the sheriff said.

The neighborhood is south of town, off Raleigh Road near Henderson Collegiate's high school.

Brame asked people who might have information about the case to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at 252-738-2200.