The Daily Beast

NBCSaturday Night Live got back to basics this week, kicking off the show with “live” coverage of what could be the final Jan. 6 committee hearing. And after a brief introduction from Kenan Thompson as Chairman Bennie Thompson—no relation—Heidi Gardner debuted her solid Liz Cheney impression.“Whether you’re a Republican who’s not watching or a Democrat who’s nodding so hard your head is falling off, one person is responsible for this insurrection: Donald Trump,” Gardner’s Cheney said. “And one p