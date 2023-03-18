Vance sheriff's office arrests 3 in past month

Mar. 17—HENDERSON — One person was charged with a myriad of drug-related crimes on March 16, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said via a news release.

On the day Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers from the Wake Forest Police Department searched the home of Maurice Thomas, 531 Swain Drive in Henderson, officials noted three people occupied the home. Officers found and seized around 116 grams of cocaine along with an undefined amount of marijuana and a firearm.

Thomas was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of and intent to sell and deliver it and marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and marijuana, felony maintenance of a dwelling or vehicle to distribute or use illicit substances and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A magistrate set a secured bond of $179,000.

Between Dec. 30, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, VCSO deputies have responded to four breaking and entering calls from Pernell's Custom Framing at 2777 US 158 Bypass in Henderson.

The office's Criminal Investigation Division "devolved enough probably cause," said Brame, to charge Henderson resident Oscar Delcid, 20, with four counts of breaking and entering, of larceny after breaking and entering, of injury to personal property and one count each of larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Delcid has received a $150,000 secured bond with a court date set for April 6 of this year.

On Feb. 2, VCSO deputies responded to a call from 1125 North Lynn Bank Road in Henderson in reference to a different breaking and entering. The VCSO's CID investigated and found enough cause to charge Dylan Grissom, 31, another Henderson resident, with larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Grissom received a $7,000 secured bond with a court date of April 4 of this year.

Brame requested that anyone with information regarding Grissom's or Delcid's case should contact the VCSO at 252-738-2200.