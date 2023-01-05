Vance sheriff's office makes holiday heroin bust

Jan. 5—HENDERSON — A Dec. 28 traffic stop in the Gillburg community led to the arrest of a man who now faces heroin-trafficking and other charges, the Vance County Sheriff's Office says.

Tyquaveon Williams, 20, went free on a $75,000 secured bond after deputies charged him with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle to use in the drug trade, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

Announcing the arrest, the sheriff's office said Williams was operating a 2016 Honda Accord when he was stopped, and had been driving with a suspended license.

A detective "was confronted with circumstances" that gave him probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupant, the sheriff's news release said.

The specifics remain unclear. "One thing led to another that gave them the opportunity to search the vehicle," Sheriff Curtis Brame said.

The search yielded "seven bricks" of heroin, which the sheriff's office deemed the equivalent of 350 doses of the opiate.

Deputies also found "a small amount of marijuana," brass knuckles and U.S. currency.

There was no word on the combined weight of the seven bricks, and North Carolina's Controlled Substances Act doesn't include a definition of what constitutes a dose of heroin, but it does say that trafficking involved at least four grams of it.

