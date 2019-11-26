Vance Thompson Vision growth in Omaha, NE leads to acquisition of Nebraska Laser Eye Institute

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Thompson Vision, a leader in ophthalmology and refractive surgery in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the clinic and ambulatory surgery center known as Nebraska Laser Eye Associates. The announcement follows eighteen months of steady growth in the eastern Nebraska and western Iowa regions. The new venture will house some of the world's most innovative new technologies for cataract, glaucoma, cornea, and refractive (LASIK) care.

Led by Brandon Baartman, M.D., Vance Thompson Vision Omaha will call the clinic and ambulatory surgery center located at 4909 S 118th St, Omaha home. Dr. Baartman, who is fellowship trained in refractive, cornea, and glaucoma, will be joined by John Goertz, O.D. of Nebraska Laser Eye Associates in early 2020.

"The new space and our partnership with Dr. Goertz will really allow us to give patients a more streamlined experience and will help our team be even more efficient. We're excited about this next chapter," says Dr. Baartman.

The entity will operate under the Vance Thompson Vision name and will allow patients to attend pre-op and post-op appointments and surgery at the same location. Dr. Baartman and Dr. Goertz provide care for cataract, refractive cataract, laser vision correction, glaucoma, and cornea surgery patients. Nebraska Laser Eye Associates' longtime Medical Director, Dr. Mark E. Johnston, will retire at the end of January 2020 after a long, successful career.

"This move is a really nice opportunity to showcase the innovation and research our organization has been a part of over the past few years. For example, the Light Adjustable Lens for cataract surgery allows patients to experience corrected vision before 'locking it in' after surgery. This is a whole new day in healthcare," says Dr. Vance Thompson, founder of Vance Thompson Vision.

"Having a clinic and surgery center under the same roof creates a patient experience second to none," says Dr. John Berdahl, Sioux Falls, partner at Vance Thompson Vision. "We are grateful for this opportunity to build upon the tradition of excellence and look forward to seeing Drs. Baartman and Goertz deliver world-class patient experiences and surgical care to patients."

