Vancleave man wins $100k on a scratch-off

A few Mississippi Coast residents had thousands more reasons to be thankful after collecting lottery wins this month.

The biggest local winner was a Vancleave man who took home $100,000 on a $5 Diamonds and Dollars scratch-off bought from Bao Wow’s in Ocean Springs.

A Gautier woman won $5,000 on a Double Diamond scratch-off from Coastal Chevron in Ocean Springs.

A Moss Point player won $2,000 on a $25,000 bonus scratch-off from Clark Oil Company in Moss Point.

A Pearl man won $2,600 on a Cash 4 ticket from Pearl Smile in Pearl. A Gautier woman also won $2,600 on a Cash 4 ticket bought from Ramey’s in Gautier.

A D’Iberville man also found luck with a Cash 4 ticket, winning $1,350 from a ticket bought from Keith’s Superstore in D’Iberville.

A Kiln man won $2,600 on a Cash 4 from Keith’s Superstore in Kiln.

A Diamondhead man won $2,000 on a $1 Million Extravaganza from Diamondhead Texaco in Diamondhead.

A Pascagoula player won $2,000 on a Triple Diamond Payout scratch-off from Love’s Travel Stop in Biloxi.

Instant game prizes must be claimed within 90 calendar days of the announced end of the game and winnings from games with drawings must be claimed within 180 calendar days.

To check your numbers, use the Search Your Numbers tool at MsLotteryhome.com where you can plug in the date, game and numbers to see if you have a winning ticket.