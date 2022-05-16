Vancouver Arby’s manager faces assault charges after allegedly urinating in milkshakes

Detectives investigating child pornography revealed a video of an Arby’s manager urinating in a milkshake mix, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police began an investigation into Stephen Sharp, believing he was in the possession of and dealing in dozens of photos and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

According to police, detectives learned that child exploitation imagery was downloaded near an Arby’s located in the 200 block of Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver.

After detectives contacted Sharp on May 10, he confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

When police searched Sharp’s digital devices, a forensic investigator found a video of Sharp urinating in a container later confirmed to be milkshake mix from Arby’s.

Sharp told detectives he urinated at least twice into milkshake mixtures for sexual gratification.

If you have purchased a milkshake from the Arby’s located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 30 or 31, 2021, and you have a receipt of the purchase, contact Detective Robert Givens at Robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us.

Detectives believe Arby’s or its franchisee were unaware of Sharp’s behavior.

Sharp was arrested and booked int the Clark County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography, dealing with child pornography and assault.