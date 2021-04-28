Vancouver Art Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child Student

Ryan General
·1 min read

Vancouver police have charged a 50-year-old art teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old student.

 

The case: Shao Zhai Chen, described as a 5-foot-8 Asian man with black and white hair, is currently facing a count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, reports Vancouver Sun.

  • Chen teaches art students inside his home near East 64th Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

  • The young victim was reportedly assaulted on March 22 during a class session.

  • Chen has since been released from custody under the condition that he will not have contact with children under age 16 unless in the presence of their parents or another adult that a bail supervisor has approved.


A public notice: Vancouver Police Department (VPD) spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin shared that the police are alerting the public and releasing his photo as there could be other children, or their parents, with more information or can provide assistance with the investigation, according to CBC News.

  • “This is a very disturbing incident where a child was left under the care of an adult and that adult allegedly took advantage of her,” Visintin was quoted as saying.

  • "Investigators are concerned there may be other children that have attended Chen's residence and could have more information or be of assistance to this investigation," she continued.


Anyone with information is encouraged to call VPD investigators at 604-717-0604.

Featured Image via Vancouver Police Department

