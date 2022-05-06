Vancouver authorities seek help identifying suspect in unprovoked attack against teen girl

Canadian transit authorities are on the hunt for a man who was captured on surveillance video hitting a young girl multiple times while aboard a bus last month in Surrey.



An official release from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police on May 5 stated that the 17-year-old victim boarded the 335 bus ahead of the suspect before 2:00 p.m. on April 1. The bus, which was headed to Newton Exchange, picked up the man at an “unknown point” during the journey.









According to the release, the man “began acting erratically while heading to the back of the bus, where he sat near the teen.”



“The suspect continued to act more and more agitated, eventually standing up and blocking the teen into her seat,” wrote Transit Police Constable Amanda Steed. “Then, without any provocation, he allegedly punched her in the head several times, causing her glasses to fly off her face.”



Steed noted that the man repeatedly attacked the teen despite her attempts to defend herself, saying, “When she bent over to pick up her glasses, the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head.”



The victim, who did not sustain any “serious physical injuries during the alleged assault,” reported the incident to the local police after she got home.



The suspect left the bus near the intersection of 152 St. and 84th Ave., as the victim approached the bus driver to report the assault.



Metro Vancouver Transit Police have published the video of the attack to seek the public’s help in identifying him. According to Steed, the local investigators have “exhausted all investigative avenues available to them and are now appealing to the public for help, so that an arrest can be made.”



Officers described the suspect as a bald, South Asian man around 30-40 years old. He has a medium build and is about f5 feet 8 inches tall. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a long, black winter jacket; light blue jeans and black runners with Velcro.



The police have urged anyone with information to reach them by phone at 604-515-8300 or by text at 87-77-77.







Feature Image via Metro Vancouver Transit Police

