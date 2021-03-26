Vancouver man, 66, arrested for allegedly chasing teen driver, gun threat

Mar. 25—A 66-year-old Vancouver man allegedly chased and threatened to shoot a teenage driver because he believed the teen was driving recklessly, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday to the 14800 block of Northeast Columbine Drive for a report of a disturbance.

A caller reported that the suspect, identified as Teddy M. Danton, had observed a 17-year-old driving through the neighborhood "in a way he thought was reckless," Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said in an email.

Danton allegedly pursued the teen in a vehicle, threatened to shoot them and intentionally caused a crash; Kapp said he blocked the teen and hit his vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police said they recovered a gun from Danton's vehicle and took him into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment.

Danton was scheduled to make an initial appearance Thursday morning in Clark County Superior Court.