Vancouver man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Jul. 8—A Vancouver man appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court accused of grabbing a 16-year-old girl, who was walking on the sidewalk with her friend, and sexually assaulting her.

Judge David Gregerson set bail for 25-year-old Michael Shcheglyuk at $75,000. He is facing one count of indecent liberties and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Shcheglyuk is also charged in two other cases — one with first-degree burglary and another with custodial assault. His total bail is $135,000, court records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned in this most recent case July 21.

A Clark County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by the teenage girl around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Northeast 95th Street and Highway 99, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She told the deputy she was walking with a friend when an unknown man — later identified by law enforcement as Shcheglyuk — ran up behind her with a baseball bat and grabbed her around the waist. She said he lifted her into the air and pressed his groin to her back side. She said he asked her, "Do you want some?," according to the affidavit.

Shortly after, he let her go. When the deputy arrived, Shcheglyuk ran away, but the deputy found him hiding in nearby bushes.

The girl identified him as her attacker, court records state.