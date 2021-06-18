Vancouver man accused of shooting acquaintance in leg appears in court

Jun. 18—A Vancouver man who allegedly shot an acquaintance in the leg Tuesday told police he fired at the man after being mooned.

Miguel Angel Pedro-Guzman, 29, appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Judge Daniel Stahnke set Pedro-Guzman's bail at $500,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 24, court records show.

Police were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to a reported disturbance with a weapon in the 9400 block of Northeast Ferngrove Street in the Burton area of central Vancouver.

Officers learned that 29-year-old Isiah T. Maes had been shot in his right leg during an altercation with Pedro-Guzman, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Maes was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment.

Maes told police Pedro-Guzman pulled up in a gray Subaru and confronted him in front of his residence. They argued, and then Pedro-Guzman shot him, the affidavit says.

The two men apparently know each other through Maes' former girlfriend, court records state.

Police found a .40 caliber shell casing and a live round at the scene, as well as damage to Maes' Honda from a bullet, according to the affidavit.

Detectives subsequently contacted Pedro-Guzman at his residence and arrested him.

He reportedly told police that Maes had been harassing him, his girlfriend and Maes' former girlfriend for weeks. Maes showed up at their residence earlier that day when Pedro-Guzman wasn't home, he said. He started to drive to Maes' residence, he said, and caught up with him at an intersection. He said Maes threw a wrench out of the sunroof of his car, court records state.

Pedro-Guzman followed Maes to his residence. He said Maes grabbed a long metal tool from his car so he retrieved his pistol. He said he shot Maes after becoming angry because Maes mooned him, the affidavit says.

He then fled and took the gun to his mother's residence, where he hid it in a barbecue grill, he said. Police later found it there, according to court records.