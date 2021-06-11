Vancouver man arrested in burglaries where women were groped

Jun. 11—A Vancouver man was arrested Thursday after allegedly entering two women's apartments last week and groping them while they slept.

Benjamin Jerome T. White, 21, was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and indecent liberties, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said White entered two unlocked apartments June 3 and 4 in the 13600 block of Southeast Eastridge Drive and 700 block of Southeast 139th Avenue, respectively. He reportedly fled when the women screamed or fought him off.

But one of the women pulled off the intruder's mask, which police sent to the Washington State Crime Lab for testing. The crime lab found the DNA on the mask was a match to White, according to a Vancouver police news release.

The jail roster shows White is scheduled to make a first appearance on the allegations Friday.