Vancouver man arrested in catalytic converter theft

Mar. 12—The Clark County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that a 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Salmon Creek.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:42 a.m. Friday for a person prowling around vehicles in the area of Northeast 31st Court and 141st Street. A neighbor reported that someone was underneath a vehicle, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The suspect was located in the area and later identified as Vancouver resident Patrick Kennedy. He hopped behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup and attempted to flee from law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

As Kennedy exited the neighborhood, he crashed the truck into fencing along Northeast 29th Avenue at the Highland Hills Apartments. He then continued south and once again crashed — this time into a concrete barrier at Northeast 134th Street and 29th Avenue, deputies said.

Deputies pinned the truck against the barrier to prevent Kennedy from escaping.

Investigators discovered a catalytic converter had been cut from a Toyota Prius and fell from the Dodge as Kennedy tried to make his escape, according to the sheriff's office.

Kennedy was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, attempting to elude, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. A potential charge of second-degree trafficking in stolen property was added following the investigation.