Vancouver man arrested in connection with 'random' Sunday morning stabbing

Jun. 21—Vancouver police arrested a 29-year-old Vancouver man in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing in Vancouver's Harney Heights neighborhood.

Joshua A. Ryan has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail, according to a Vancouver Police Department statement issued early Monday morning.

Ryan is accused of stabbing a man in the 3300 block of East 18th Street at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Police are describing as a random act of violence, according to the statement.

The victim had been walking in the central Vancouver neighborhood when an unknown man, later identified as Ryan, approached him and stabbed him in the back with a knife and then ran away, according to a police department news release.

Police south public's help in locating Ryan, whom they said was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the statement.