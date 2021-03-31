Vancouver man caught in sexting sting pleads guilty

Mar. 31—A 34-year-old Vancouver man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Oregon to sending sexually explicit emails and text messages to an undercover officer posing online as a 13-year-old girl.

Daniel Lee Baldie pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, a $250,000 fine and lifelong supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office District of Oregon news release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender in any state in which he resides, prosecutors said.

Baldie originally faced charges of luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and attempted using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He was booked into the Benton County, Ore., Jail in February 2020.

In January 2020, an undercover deputy, posing as a child, responded to an online ad that was seeking "younger girls." Baldie offered to drive to Corvallis, Ore., to meet and drive the child back to Vancouver for sex. He was arrested when he arrived the night of Feb. 7, 2020, in Corvallis, the sheriff's office said.

The Vancouver Police Department served a search warrant at Baldie's residence and seized several electronic devices. Vancouver police detectives worked with the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Benton County District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon on the case.