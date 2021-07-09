Vancouver man gets 10 years for sexually explicit messages, trying to meet officer posing as girl

Jul. 9—A Vancouver man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday for sending sexually explicit messages to an officer posing online as a 13-year-old girl and then traveling to Oregon to meet up with the fictitious teen, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

Daniel Lee Baldie, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in March.

In January and February 2020, Baldie sent email and texts to the undercover Benton County, Ore., sheriff's deputy. He requested nude photos and other sexually explicit content from the fictitious teen, and sent his own sexually explicit photos, the federal agency said in a news release.

Baldie then arranged to meet with the purported child to bring her back to his residence. On Feb. 7, 2020, law enforcement officers followed Baldie from his residence to Corvallis, Ore., where he was arrested and admitted to his plan, the news release states.

In addition to his prison sentence, Baldie will serve 25 years on supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and FBI.