Vancouver man trapped in car after I-5 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man became trapped in his vehicle after a crash in Vancouver early Saturday morning, authorities say.

At around 1 a.m., firefighters from the Vancouver Fire Department (VFD) responded the crash on I-5 Northbound near the Mill Plain Boulevard exit, officials say.

VFD and AMR arrived and found the man trapped in his car, requiring the Jaws of Life to remove him.

Crews said it took 10 minutes to untangle the man from the vehicle and get him to the ambulance on scene.

Once extricated, the man was taken to Peace Health Southwest for further evaluation, authorities say.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) was on scene and is currently investigating the crash.

No other information, including the cause of the crash, has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.

