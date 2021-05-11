Vancouver Named ‘Anti-Asian Hate Crime Capital of North America,’ According to Report

Carl Samson
·3 min read

With more anti-Asian hate crimes than 10 of the most populous U.S. cities combined in 2020, Vancouver has reportedly become the “Anti-Asian Hate Crime Capital of North America.”

A feature article from Bloomberg looked into police figures collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism (CSHE) at Cal State San Bernardino.

What’s going on: Vancouver documented a total of 98 anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020, an eightfold increase from the previous year. This is more than triple the figure reported in New York (28), which recorded the most of any U.S. city in the same period.

  • In a more recent study, CSHE noted that Vancouver saw a 717% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes from 2019 to 2020. This is the largest spike in Canada’s four largest cities.

  • Canada uses “a more expansive” definition of hate crime than the U.S., according to CSHE. This could explain the significantly higher percentages.

  • The Criminal Code of Canada says a hate crime is committed to intimidate, harm or terrify not only a person but also an entire group of people to which the victim belongs, according to CBC News. It can involve intimidation, harassment, physical force or threat of physical force against a person, a group or property.

  • The Code has three sections that describe specific hate crimes. These include (1) hate propaganda advocating genocide, (2) public incitement or promotion of hatred and (3) mischief related to certain property, according to Global News.





Not so progressive: Bloomberg author Natalie Obiko Pearson, who lives in Vancouver herself, noted that the city may not be “the bastion of progressive multiculturalism it thinks it is,” given the disproportionate data.

  • Vancouver has a population of about 700,000. Of this number, 42% are Asian and 25% speak Chinese.

  • Trixie Ling, 38, is a Taiwanese-born immigrant running a nonprofit for refugee women. In May 2020, a man reportedly attacked her with “racist and sexist insults” before spitting in her face.

  • Ling’s experience is not that different from incidents reported in the U.S. But she says her experience confirmed what she always felt in Vancouver.

  • “COVID has just revealed what’s always been there,” Ling told Bloomberg. “There is so much anti-Asian racism in our past that carries through.”


Vancouver, according to Bloomberg, came to exist as the Pacific Coast terminus of Canada’s first transcontinental railroad. Records at the University of British Columbia reportedly show that two Chinese workers died for every mile during construction.

In 2017, California passed a resolution commemorating the labor of Chinese workers who built the United States’ first transcontinental railroad. An estimated 1,200 laborers died while working on it.

Featured Image via GoToVan (CC BY 2.0)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Washington Teens to Supply Over 30,000 Masks to Frontline Medical Workers

Asian American Man Has ‘China Virus’ Burned Into His Front Lawn in Minnesota

K-Pop Fans Demolish Republican Congresswoman's Attempt to #ImpeachBidenNow on Twitter

Japanese Scientists Discover Way to Help Regrow Teeth

Recommended Stories

  • Gemma Chan worries for family as she backs anti-Asian hate crime charity

    The Humans star says her Chinese parents are among those who have faced verbal abuse.

  • Anti-Asian hate incident reports nearly doubled in March, new data says

    Among several factors including increased awareness around the issue, the country’s continued opening up as restrictions lifted could have had an impact on the Asian American population, an expert said.

  • 3D Systems Stock Soars After Earnings Crush Expectations

    3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported first-quarter 2021 results after the market close Monday, May 10, that pleased the market. Shares of the 3D printing company soared 14.5% in Monday's after-hours trading session.

  • China turn to naturalised players to save World Cup hopes

    China on Monday named five foreign-born players for critical World Cup qualifiers starting later this month as the world's most populous country steps up its controversial naturalisation policy.

  • About 1 in 4 White People Don't See Anti-Asian Racism as a Problem, Survey Finds

    Nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) published the finding in its first STAATUS (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.) Index, which shows national attitudes toward Asian Americans. Eight out of 10 Asian Americans reported feeling discriminated against, according to the poll. Specifically, 77% of the group do not feel respected -- slightly lower than African Americans (86%), on par with Hispanic Americans (77%), but above white Americans (31%).

  • Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against 3D Systems Corp.

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) ("3D Systems") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 3D Systems securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021Website: https://www.ktmc.com/3d-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=3dContact: James Maro, Esq. (484) ...

  • Dumbfoundead Reveals Why His Fun with Dumb Listeners Keep Coming Back & Drops Hints About His New TV Show

    The rapper, actor and podcast host unpacks the chemistry between him and his co-hosts and shares details about his upcoming scripted comedy, which is based on his life as an artist

  • How Big Pharma and D.C. Politicians Got Millions of Americans Hopelessly Addicted to Heroin

    HBO MaxOxyContin is extremely dangerous, and unless an individual requires immediate relief from extreme pain—say, from a horrific accident, medical procedure, or disease—it’s best avoided. Like its legion of prescription opioid brethren, it is, in effect, heroin in pill form. And yet thanks to the efforts of the Sackler family’s Purdue Pharma and the corporations that followed its lead, OxyContin is now consumed by millions of citizens who are addicted to it, and die from it, just like any other deadly narcotic. No matter Purdue’s protestations to the contrary, this so-called miracle drug has helped spawn a ghastly opioid crisis that from 2000 to 2019 caused 487,842 overdose deaths in America.And as Alex Gibney’s latest documentary contends, this wasn’t an unfortunate side effect of a vitally needed treatment. It was a deliberate and dastardly crime, carried out in the name of profit. Horrific: D.C. Sniper Boasts of Post-Shooting Sex ‘High’ With Accomplice in New DocGibney’s two-part HBO documentary The Crime of the Century (premiering May 10 and 11) is an evisceration of Big Pharma, which it argues purposefully and aggressively flooded the market with OxyContin—and, later, the even more powerful fentanyl—in order to reap enormous windfalls, all while knowing that its product was hazardous, and certainly not fit for wide-scale mainstream consumption. With a level-headedness that makes its takedown all the more effective, Gibney’s film shines a spotlight on the evolution of Purdue and company’s treacherous conduct, linking physicians, sales representatives, boardroom bigwigs, distributors, pharmacies, and politicians in a contemptible conspiracy of fraud, negligence, malpractice, bribery, and mass killing.Following a brief history-lesson recap of opioids through the ages, The Crime of the Century fixates its gaze on Purdue Pharma and its renowned Sackler family founders, who are referred to here as “some of the world’s most successful drug pushers.” It was Arthur who made the Sacklers an initial fortune by pioneering Madison Avenue drug advertising in the ’60s for Librium and Valium. He was the architect of a new world order of mass-marketing drugs to consumers, and though he didn’t live to see the advent of OxyContin, which came to fruition during the tenure of his nephew Richard, he was responsible for the environment in which it flourished. And flourish it most certainly did, landing on the scene in 1996 like a bombshell thanks to its delivery of opioid doses via a “Contin” pill-delivery system that allowed the chemicals to enter the bloodstream slowly and continuously over an extended period of time.OxyContin was developed for people who’d had surgery, or were suffering from cancer, but Purdue knew that there was no real money to be made from those limited customers. Thus, a giant promotional push ensued, not only in the media but with doctors themselves, who were bombarded by sales reps with interconnected lies: that there was a pain epidemic in America that was going untreated; that OxyContin was fit for any type of ailment, major or minor; and that the drug was so safe that it could be taken as much as a patient wanted without any fear of addiction. The fact that these were, per Dr. Andrew Kolodny, “essentially heroin pills” was downplayed, as well as countered by FDA-approved OxyContin package inserts which stated, “Delayed absorption as provided by Oxycontin tablets, is believed to reduce the abuse liability of a drug.”This was lethal deception, and The Crime of the Century methodically employs talking-head interviews, archival clips, and written documents (as well as narration from Gibney) to lay out how Purdue first concocted an unnecessary market—and attendant culture—for OxyContin, and then inundated the country with it. The method by which it did this was graft and fraud on an enormous scale. That involved incentivizing salespeople to perpetrate crimes and doling out kickbacks to cooperative physicians. And it also entailed paying off politicians with campaign donations—such as Tennessee’s Martha Blackburn and Pennsylvania’s Tom Marino—to pass legislation like 2016’s misleadingly titled “Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act” bill, which neutered the DEA’s ability to stop the flow of OxyContin to pharmacies and “pill mill” clinics that had no qualms about fulfilling hundreds of daily prescriptions, even though such quantities were obvious red flags.The Crime of the Century’s second installment spends considerable energy on John Kapoor’s Insys Therapeutics, whose despicable efforts to peddle SUBSYS—a fast-acting spray device for fentanyl—included hiring people to pose as doctor’s office employees in order to trick insurance companies into covering the cost of uncalled-for drug prescriptions. It’s a monumental exposé of institutionalized corruption and the scourge of addiction it created. Gibney paints a damning portrait of the big picture, in which virtually everyone on every rung of the pharmaceutical ladder—from Purdue to Cardinal Health to the halls of Washington, where DEA lawyer Linden Barber switched sides to work for his former enemies in a stark example of D.C.’s wretched revolving-door culture—chose to take part in the scheme, because there was insane wealth to be made and, should anyone complain, the blame could always be shifted onto the users themselves.Wending his way through this scandalous labyrinth, Gibney also highlights how the crackdown on Big Pharma’s OxyContin, fentanyl and other opioid industries has helped push hooked patients to heroin and the black market, thus empowering drug cartels that were happy to fill a supply-chain vacuum. At the same time, he makes sure to deliver stinging montages of men and women overdosing and dying from pharmaceuticals. Those go hand-in-hand with harrowing personal stories of the cost of this war on everyday Americans, be it computer repairman Caleb Lanier of Lubbock, Texas, whose addiction drove him to become a fentanyl dealer, or Salt Lake City’s Roy Bosley, whose wife Carol died from an opioid overdose while under the supervision of Dr. Lynn Webster, a notorious pro-Big Pharma spokesperson who, in The Crime of the Century, makes a series of increasingly weak defenses of his role in spreading the OxyContin gospel.Gibney’s doc makes clear that, in a multi-billion-dollar industry such as this, fines and settlements—like the ones Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers were hit with—are akin to meaningless parking tickets; the only solution, ultimately, is rigorous, comprehensive regulation. After spending four hours in this morass of individual and corporate avarice and inequity, however, it’s hard to have much hope that any meaningful remedy is on the horizon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Collapse of India's health care system prompts diaspora to fill inequality gaps

    "It is not the job of Indians to be looking for oxygen," a professor organizing relief efforts said.

  • Here’s why a Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots reunion reportedly never materialized

    The San Francisco 49ers believe they can win with Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Democrats wanted to flip Ron Wright’s seat. Instead they wonder why they were shut out

    The special election was called following Ron Wright’s death. A date hasn’t yet been set for the runoff.

  • Mexican mothers march in capital for disappeared children

    Hundreds of people observed Mothers Day in Mexico's capital Monday by marching to demand authorities find their missing children. Participants chanted slogans like “Where are our children, where are they?” and “Child, listen, your mother is searching for you.” The march occurs annually on May 10, which is Mothers Day in Mexico.

  • Vietnam police arrest U.S. deportee on suspicion of murdering girlfriend

    A Vietnamese man deported from the United States under a push by the Trump administration to expel immigrants convicted of crimes in the United States has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Vietnam. Bui Thanh Hung, a Vietnamese-American who was deported from the United States in December 2017, was arrested by police after attacking his girlfriend with a knife in the southern province of Tien Giang, state media reported on May 7. Hung, an Amerasian born in 1973 to a Vietnamese mother and an American soldier who died during the Vietnam War, was convicted of domestic violence in the United States in 2010, he told Reuters in a 2018 interview.

  • Frustration Mounting Over F1's Officiating of Track Limits

    Ferrari team principal leading the charge to get some consistency with the way track limits are judged on race day.

  • Lars Eller had never spoken to Ryan Strome before fighting him in Caps-Rangers

    The Capitals winger explained on the Sports Junkies how everything went down during last week's fight-filled matchup between Washington and the Rangers.

  • 2 men attacked by driver after crash

    The surveillance recording shows the suspect punching and kicking the two victims Saturday on 70th Street in Jackson Heights.

  • Michael Jordan Reveals Last Text Messages with Kobe Bryant Ahead of Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Michael Jordan will induct Kobe Bryant into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Nursing assistant has solo late-night dance party after checking NC lottery ticket

    Who scratches off a lottery ticket at 1:30 am?

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills