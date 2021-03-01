Vancouver police arrest man Saturday in Portland shooting case

Feb. 28—Vancouver police arrested a man Saturday evening in connection with a shooting earlier in the day in Portland's St. Johns Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A statement from the police bureau said Jaron Mulkey, 35, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder, assault in the first degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Portland police had located Mulkey's vehicle as it drove north on Interstate 5 into Washington at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Vancouver police were brought in to assist and stopped his vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the 78th Street interchange.

KATU-TV reported that witnesses saw a white SUV with doors open on the side of the freeway, surrounded by police. The police activity blocked one lane of traffic, causing some traffic delays, KATU reported.

The arrest stems from an 8:45a.m. report of someone shot in the 10500 block of North Midway Avenue in Portland, according to the police statement. Officers found a man there suffering from gunshot injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Mulkey was booked into Clark County Jail, according to the police statement. An extradition hearing will take place at a later time.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Portland Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team. People with information on the shooting can reference case number 21-53089 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.