Vancouver police arrest murder suspect weeks after alleged drive-by shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly killed another man in a drive-by shooting last month was arrested by Vancouver officers on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Abel Rodriguez, 35, was located by the Sunnyside Washington Police Department around midnight and then was taken into custody, police said. He was booked in the Clark County Jail and was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, Vancouver police officers responded to a report of gunshots and a person dead on the sidewalk near the intersection of East 18th Street and East Bryant Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

