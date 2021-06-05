Vancouver police say burglar groped women before fleeing

Jun. 4—A burglar who entered two Vancouver apartments in the early hours of the morning this week groped women in the apartments before fleeing, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The department's Major Crimes Team is investigating burglary calls around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday at the 13600 block of Southeast Eastridge Drive and at around 1:15 a.m. Friday at the 700 block of Southeast 139th Avenue.

In both reports, a man entered the apartments through an unlocked or open door and groped women while they were sleeping, according to a police statement.

The women screamed or fought off the man before he fled, according to the statement. Neither woman was injured.

Investigators are unsure if the same suspect is responsible for both incidents. The man had brown hair and was described by the first woman as a white man around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. The second woman described the man as in his 20s, according to the statement.

Vancouver police reminded people to lock doors and windows, especially at night.