Vancouver police, FBI working to locate 8-year-old boy missing since June

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the search for Breadson John – an 8-year-old boy who the agency says has been missing for nearly eight months.

Last June, detectives with the Vancouver Police Department conducted a welfare check at John’s home after community members reported concerns about his welfare. Police were unable to locate the child at that time.

Since then, detectives have attempted to contact John’s family members, but they “have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson, and he has not been located.”

“Vancouver PD has been investigating his welfare since that time as part of a separate criminal matter that they were investigating,” said Steve Bernd, an FBI spokesperson in Seattle. “His caregivers are not exactly cooperating with the investigation, so we’re trying to add our weight to the investigation to try to get some answers of to where he might be.”

On June 17, 2022, the Vancouver Police Department in Vancouver, Washington, attempted to conduct a welfare check at the residence of Breadson John, but were unable to locate him. He has also been known to use the name ‘Brxsan’. Help the #FBI find him: https://t.co/8MHzEYrnak pic.twitter.com/IQqeE2zjHA — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) January 23, 2023

In Dec. 2022, charges of custodial interference were filed against John’s grandparents, his last known guardians and persons of interest regarding a criminal allegation, according to Vancouver police.

According to the FBI, John was born in Hawaii and is described as a Pacific Islander with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say his appearance may have changed in the year since the last known photos of John were taken.

He has also been known to use the name “Brxsan” and has ties to Washington, Hawaii, Arizona, and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federal States of Micronesia in the western pacific.

Anyone with information about John is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.