Vancouver police ID man fatally shot on Memorial Day

Jun. 4—The man found dead on Memorial Day outside of a home in Uptown Village was identified as 45-year-old Therron D. Pitman of Vancouver.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office stated Pitman died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the shooting but hasn't made any arrests.

Police found Pitman dead outside of a home in the 200 block of East 27th Street after responding at around 5:25 a.m. Monday to reports of gunfire.

"The investigation is continuing, and detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit have interviewed multiple witnesses, so far none have been cooperative with the investigation," a Thursday police news release said.

On Thursday, Vancouver police released an image of a gray Dodge Charger that detectives identified, through video, leaving the scene. Police said Friday they contacted the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department via its Tip Line at 360-487-7399.