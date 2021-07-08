Vancouver police locate missing woman

Jul. 7—UPDATE: Karina Nuno was located safe in the Vancouver area Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Karina Nuno left her home under unusual circumstances, police said, and is at risk for a mental health crisis.

Police described her as standing 5-feet-5-inches tall with shoulder-length, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing either blue jeans or pink sweatpants, a red Seattle-labeled hooded sweatshirt and white Converse shoes, according to a department news release. She had a silver necklace with a round diamond.

Nuno might be driving a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with Washington license plate BJR2956.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.