Vancouver police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting

Jun. 3—Authorities released a photo Thursday of a vehicle apparently leaving the scene of Monday's fatal shooting in Uptown Village in Vancouver.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead in the 200 block of East 27th Street following a report of gunfire.

Vancouver police officers responded about 5:25 a.m.

"When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they located an adult male in front of a residence, deceased," a police news release said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. There have been no arrests.

"The investigation is continuing, and detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit have interviewed multiple witnesses, so far none have been cooperative with the investigation," Thursday's news release reads.

Detectives said they located video, though, of a gray, newer model Dodge Charger leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department via its Tip Line at 360-487-7399.