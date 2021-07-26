Vancouver police seek help finding missing girl, 11

Jul. 25—The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Shilo Faith Dove was last seen July 19 at her residence. She may be with a 15-year-old boy named Zac, who has not yet been identified, according to a police department news release.

Shilo is described as white, standing 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and dyed blue/purple hair, police said.

Police said Shilo has no known medical concerns, and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call 911.