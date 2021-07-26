Vancouver police seek help finding missing girl, 11

Jessica Prokop, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Jul. 25—The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Shilo Faith Dove was last seen July 19 at her residence. She may be with a 15-year-old boy named Zac, who has not yet been identified, according to a police department news release.

Shilo is described as white, standing 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and dyed blue/purple hair, police said.

Police said Shilo has no known medical concerns, and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call 911.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories