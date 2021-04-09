Vancouver police seek help finding man, 20, involved in I-5 crash

Jerzy Shedlock, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered adult.

Samuel A. Stockett, 20, was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a Vancouver Police Department news release. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 just north of the Interstate 5 Bridge.

Stockett apparently received a ride to the Vancouver Mall, where he is reported to have sold his iPhone for $20.

The person who bought Stockett's phone said the young man boarded a bus, but C-Tran has been unable to find him on video, according to the police department.

Stockett has no known ties to the Vancouver area.

Police described Stockett as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing light-blue jeans, a red Five Guys T-shirt, a Carhartt beanie and a black and blue plaid jacket.

Stockett's mother told police her son is bipolar and can become paranoid, and he is possibly not taking his medication. He was in a facility in Oregon in January receiving mental health treatment.

Anyone with information about Stockett's whereabouts should call police at 311.

