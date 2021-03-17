Vancouver police seek help locating missing, endangered woman

Jerzy Shedlock, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 17—Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old woman who was last seen Feb. 26.

Patricia Marie McVay was not reported as missing until a social worker noted her absence from medical appointments on Thursday, according to a Vancouver Police Department news release. Her vehicle was located Tuesday at a motel near Vancouver Mall, the news release says.

McVay lives in Castle Rock, but she had been renting a motel room in Vancouver, police said. A family member found her car and belongings at the motel.

The police department said McVay is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about McVay's whereabouts should call 911.

