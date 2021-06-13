Vancouver police seek missing, endangered man

Jun. 13—The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing man last seen Thursday near Battle Ground Lake.

Jeremy B. Wade is a 25-year-old white male, 5'10", 150 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

Wade is schizophrenic and autistic and currently doesn't have his prescribed medication, according to police. He is transient and was staying in a tent on the Burnt Bridge Creek trail but has not been seen there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311 or 911.