‘We’re out there’: Vancouver police vow more car theft missions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is cracking down on car thieves in Washington.

The new focus has already resulted in arrests but police say this is just the beginning.

Just last week, officers conducted a stolen vehicle operation in which they worked with researchers and analysts to map out the best places to target car thieves. They recovered one stolen vehicle and arrested the suspected car thief.

Now police want to get the warning out to other would-be car thieves: the active search for stolen vehicles isn’t slowing down one bit.

“The proactivity has been very helpful,” Lt. Kathy McNicholas said. “The success of knowing we’re out there, doing it, letting the public know, and then the numbers that do come in and then obviously there’s other criminal activity that do, that are associated with offenders that do steal vehicles or possess stolen vehicles.”

Four others were also arrested during other traffic stops that Vancouver police conducted last week — people wanted for various outstanding felonies and warrants. The arrests resulted in the recovery of firearms and fentanyl pills.

The initial stolen vehicle operation on Dec. 28 was a collaboration between Vancouver PD, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol Aviation Unit and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials say the public can expect more joint operations like this targeting car thieves in the future.

