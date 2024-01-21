Vancouver sink hole swallows SUV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water main that broke near the intersection of West 30th and Washington Street in Vancouver practically swallowed an SUV.

The SUV, with 2 people inside, fell into the sinkhole around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Vancouver police told KOIN 6 News. The driver and the passenger were able to get out through the side door and the rear exit.

No one was hurt, officials said.

Vancouver Public Works handles the road closure and sink hole issue, police said.

