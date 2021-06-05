Vancouver woman accused in Thursday road-rage drive-by shooting

Jun. 5—A Vancouver woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple felony crimes in connection with a road-rage drive-by-shooting in east Vancouver on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

A Vancouver police bulletin said Aundraya Andrews, 26, was arrested by officers serving a search warrant in the 1000 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue and booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of drive-by-shooting and four counts of first degree assault.

Andrews was wanted in connection with a Thursday evening incident during which a woman shot at a vehicle that contained two adults and two small children. There were no injuries, according to a police bulletin.

A vehicle and suspect description was obtained from cooperative eyewitnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

The warrant was served Friday by members of the Safe Streets Task Force, Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team, and Southwest Regional SWAT team serving a search warrant in the 1000 block of Southeast Park Crest Avenue after identification of the suspected shooter and suspect vehicle.