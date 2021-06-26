Vancouver woman in court after allegedly threatening family with shotgun

Jun. 25—A woman appeared Friday in Clark County Superior Court accused of four counts of second-degree assault, one of them domestic violence related, and one count of felony harassment after police say she threatened her family with a gun Thursday afternoon in east Vancouver.

Judge John Fairgrieve set bail for Andrea Lynne Eiland, 53, at $50,000. She is scheduled to be arraigned July 2.

Clark County sheriff's deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Northeast 163rd Avenue for reports that Eiland was pointing a shotgun at her wife and threatening to kill her and their 19-year-old daughter, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies found numerous yellow shotgun shells on the floor, the affidavit states.

Eiland went outside to confront deputies when they arrived and told them to shoot her, according to the affidavit.

When one of the women came outside, Eiland tried to go back inside and kicked at the front door, court records state.

Deputies tried to stop her, and Eiland allegedly turned on them with a metal spike attached to her keys. One of the deputies used a stun gun to subdue and arrest her, the affidavit states.