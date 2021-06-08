Vancouver woman suspected in road-rage drive-by shooting appears in court

Jun. 7—A Vancouver woman accused in a road-rage drive-by shooting Thursday told police she feared for her life and fired a "warning shot" to scare off the alleged victims.

Aundraya D. Andrews, 26, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Judge David Gregerson set Andrews' bail at $20,000. She will be arraigned June 18, court records show.

Vancouver police were dispatched around 8 p.m. to Sunpointe Apartments, 900 S.E. Park Crest Ave., for a shooting that had just occurred. Officers learned the suspect vehicle was an unlicensed, silver Volkswagen sedan, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police contacted Mykila Gay and Tashara Streeter who said they were driving east on Mill Plain Boulevard, with Streeter's young children in the backseat, when a Volkswagen tried to change lanes in front of them, the affidavit says.

Streeter said the driver of the Volkswagen became upset because she did not give them room for the lane change. Streeter continued driving toward her residence, she said, and noticed the Volkswagen was following, court records state.

As Streeter pulled into the complex, the Volkswagen made a U-turn and pulled in behind her, she said. Streeter and Gay exited their vehicle and said a woman exited the Volkswagen. A verbal argument ensued, and then the woman grabbed a handgun and fired one round toward them, they said, according to the affidavit.

No one was injured.

The Volkswagen's driver and a male passenger then drove away. Streeter and Gay provided police a description of the Volkswagen and driver, court records say.

On Friday, a 911 caller told dispatch they witnessed the shooting and located the Volkswagen in the parking lot of 1020 S.E. Park Crest Ave., according to court documents.

Police conducted surveillance of the associated unit and identified Andrews as the resident. Gay positively identified Andrews from a photo laydown as the woman who fired at her and Streeter, and both women identified Andrews' vehicle, the affidavit says.

Story continues

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team searched Andrews' residence Friday and detained her and a man, identified as Franklin Toney. Officers reportedly found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun in a dresser in the bedroom, as well as ammunition, court records state.

Toney told police he was with Andrews during the incident and that she fired her gun one time into the ground, according to the affidavit.

Andrews told police a vehicle refused to let her change lanes and intentionally sped up to cut her off. She said she continued driving home, but saw the vehicle following her before it entered the Sunpointe complex. She then turned around and pulled into the complex, too. Andrews displayed her handgun, she said, when two women exited their vehicle and approached her, court records say.