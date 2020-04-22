Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Mihael Polymeropoulos has been the CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) since 2003. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Mihael Polymeropoulos's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is worth US$618m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.3m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$700k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$400m to US$1.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.3m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Vanda Pharmaceuticals stands. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 23% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 77% is other remuneration. Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

Thus we can conclude that Mihael Polymeropoulos receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Vanda Pharmaceuticals, below.

Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Growing?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 129% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 20% over three years, some Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vanda Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.