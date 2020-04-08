Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. And The University of Illinois at Chicago Announce Partnership To Identify Novel Antivirals Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Vanda") (Nasdaq: VNDA) and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) today announced a research partnership focused on the investigation of small molecules with the potential to treat COVID-19. The collaboration will include the use of a high-throughput screening assay to identify small molecules that may prevent cathepsin-L cleavage of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) glycoproteins that are required for viral processing in the host cell.

"We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the University of Illinois College of Medicine to enhance our efforts to bring new treatments to patients," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanda. "Our collaboration further propels Vanda's recently launched COVID-19 therapeutics program that includes multiple molecular approaches in therapeutics development. In addition to the cornerstone work that we will conduct with the University regarding cathepsin-L enzyme inhibition, we are also exploring drugs that may block SARS-CoV-2 virus entry at the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 receptor, and the transmembrane protease serine 2 precursor. Included within the therapeutics program is the initiation of ODYSSEY, a study of tradipitant in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, which was announced on April 2, 2020 and will start in New York shortly."

SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses depend on cathepsin L for processing in target cells. The viral glycoproteins need to be primed by protease cleavage, activating them for fusion with the host cell membrane. Previous research has demonstrated the potential of small molecules to inhibit the cathepsin L cleavage of viral peptides with minimal inhibition of physiological substrate cleavage.1 By joining forces with the UIC, Vanda is expanding its research capabilities by gaining access to additional expertise and state-of-the-art facilities to build on these findings.

"We can readily deploy the high-throughput screening we had developed to successfully screen for small molecules that specifically inhibited cathepsin-L mediated cleavage of SARS, Ebola, Hendra and Nipah derived proteins, and entry of pseudotyped virus into cells," said UIC's Dr. Bellur S. Prabhakar, the Principal Investigator. "Given the similarity between SARS-CoV and COVID-19, we expect to identify potential drug candidates to treat COVID-19 infection. This partnership with Vanda, in collaboration with the UIC's Center for Drug Discovery and Development, led by Dr. Gregory Thatcher, and High-Throughput Screening Core, led by Dr. Kiira Ratia, will bring together complementary expertise to potentially speed up drug discovery."

"Drug discovery is a complex process and requires expertise in areas such as virology, drug screening, medicinal chemistry, and drug development," said Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, Executive Dean, University of Illinois College of Medicine. "This collaborative effort with Vanda, led by Dr. Prabhakar at the UIC, significantly increases the probability of success."

References:

Elshabrawy, Hatem A., Fan, Jilao, Haddad, Christine S., Ratia, Kiira, Broder, Christopher C., Caffrey, Michael, Prabhakar, Bellur S. 2014. Identification of a Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Small Molecule against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus and Ebola, Hendra, and Nipah Viruses by Using a Novel High-Throughput Screening Assay. Journal of Virology, University of Illinois .

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

About the University of Illinois at Chicago

Located in the heart of one of the world's great cities, the University of Illinois at Chicago is a vital part of the educational, technological and cultural fabric of the region. As Chicago's only public research university with more than 33,000 students, 16 colleges, a hospital and health sciences system, UIC provides students access to excellence and opportunity. The University of Illinois College of Medicine, part of UIC, is one of the largest medical schools in the country. Its diverse student body of over 1,300 students hails from a wide variety of cultural and economic backgrounds. The college's four campuses—located in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford, and Urbana — take advantage of the state's urban and rural environments and offer numerous opportunities for clinical training and research.