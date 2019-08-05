Vanda Pharmaceuticals Returns to Profitability in Q2

Investors were left reeling in May after Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported first-quarter 2019 operating results that showed a worrisome decline in revenue compared to the final quarter of 2018. The business also slipped back into the red, which only heightened concerns of Wall Street analysts, who were already questioning the company's decision to sue the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over an important pipeline asset, tradipitant.

Management said not to worry, as the business was simply encountering a short-term slowdown due to price increases that went into effect on the first day of 2019. While that didn't assuage the concerns of investors at the time, second-quarter operating results suggest management was right all along. There's still plenty of ground to make up considering Vanda Pharmaceuticals' shares have lost nearly 30% in the last year, but the most recent quarter might help the business win back the trust of investors and analysts -- if other red flags don't sabotage the recovery. Here's what investors need to know.

Image source: Getty Images.

By the Numbers

As CFO Jim Kelly explained on the first-quarter conference call, Vanda Pharmaceuticals increased the prices of its two drug products, Hetlioz and Fanapt, on the first day of 2019. Customers responded by stocking inventory at the end of 2018, which reduced purchases in the first three months of this year. Kelly said the worrisome quarter-over-quarter decline was "fully accounted for by inventory changes." Management confidently reaffirmed its full-year 2019 revenue guidance.

Second-quarter operating results appear to back up that confidence. Hetlioz, a drug approved to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder in blind individuals, grew net sales 35% compared to the year-ago period. Fanapt, a drug approved to treat schizophrenia in adults, grew net sales 10% compared to the prior-year period. Both drug franchises delivered record quarterly sales.

Hetlioz and Fanapt getting back on track helped the business wrap up a solid first half of 2019.

Metric First Half 2019 First Half 2018 Change (YoY) Hetlioz revenue $66.8 million $53.5 million 25% Fanapt revenue $39.9 million $37.5 million 7% Total revenue $107 million $90.9 million 17% Operating expenses $98.9 million $84.6 million 17% Operating income $7.8 million $6.3 million 23% Net income $10.9 million $7.7 million 42% Operating cash flow $30.1 million $6.0 million 401%

Data source: SEC filing. YOY = Year over Year.

It's worth pointing out that Q2 operating income was $9.8 million, and operating margin was 16.7% during the quarter, but both are weighed down by the Q1 operating loss when first-half 2019 operating results are tallied.

That said, it wasn't all smooth sailing in the most recent quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals met with the FDA in May regarding the planned phase 3 trial of tradipitant in gastroparesis. The company agreed to shorten the duration of treatment to just three months -- the FDA won't allow longer duration studies in humans until long-term toxicology studies in large mammals are completed -- and continues to seek approval to conduct a 52-week study in humans. It's not clear how data collected from the current 12-week study will be viewed by regulators, if they accept the data at all.

Separately, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received a "Deficiencies Prelude Discussion" letter from the FDA regarding the company's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to have Hetlioz approved to treat jet lag disorder. The letter didn't actually specify deficiencies, however, and with a decision date scheduled for Aug. 16, there's little time to address potential issues without causing a delay.