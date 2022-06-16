Vandal caught on video defacing Catholic Charities building in Brooklyn with hateful message

“All Catholics are rapists” was scrawled in marker on a Catholic Charities building in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

The vandal, wearing a backpack and face covering, was caught on video walking up to the Joralemon St. building in Brooklyn Heights at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday and using a black marker to deface the building with the hateful message. He then ran off north on Court St.

Cops released the surveillance video Thursday and are asking the public’s help identifying the graffitist and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.