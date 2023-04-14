Vandal shatters glass at more than a dozen homes, businesses in Des Moines

The owners of more than a dozen homes and businesses in downtown Des Moines are cleaning up after a vandal struck early Thursday.

At about 4 a.m., Des Moines police officers were called to a convenience store in the downtown area for an alarm.

Officers arrived to find the store’s front window shattered, but could not find anyone in the area who may have been responsible.

Shortly after, 911 calls starting coming in about rocks being thrown through windows of homes and businesses in the downtown area.

Des Moines officers searched the area for more than an hour, but did not find a suspect.

After victims began providing surveillance video to officers several hours later, they found footage showing a man throwing a large rock at the front window of a business.

An officer immediately recognized the man as someone who they have been trying to provide resources to over the last few months.

Once the suspect was identified, officers started looking in areas the man was known to frequent and he was found within a few minutes.

Police said he was wearing the same clothing that was seen in the surveillance video.

The man was arrested on charges of felony malicious mischief.

In all, about 15 homes and businesses were damaged in the man’s rock-throwing spree.

Anyone who was a victim or may have video of the suspect throwing items at windows in the downtown area is asked to call police at 206-878-3301 or leave tips at 206-870-6871.