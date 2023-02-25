Vandal slashes tires on NYPD cars parked outside Queens station house

A man slashed tires on seven NYPD cars outside a Queens station house on Friday morning, cops said.

The tire-slashing occurred around 7 a.m. near the 1212th Precinct station house on Austin St. near Yellowstone Blvd. in Forest Hills, said police.

He punctured one tire each on four marked NYPD vehicles and three unmarked NYPD vehicles, said cops.

The suspect, described as having a light complexion and a medium build, then hopped into a beige SUV and drove off west on Yellowstone Blvd., police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, black mask, multicolored jacket and black pants, cops said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his alleged crime can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.