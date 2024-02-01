Vandal smashes windows of vehicles at Central Berks police station

Jan. 31—A crime was committed almost literally in Central Berks Regional Police Department's own backyard.

On Monday night, a vandal used a baseball bat to smash the windows of a patrol car and the personal vehicle of an officer in the parking lot behind the police station at 2147 Perkiomen Ave. in Mount Penn.

Security camera footage shows the perpetrator entering the parking lot at 8:15 p.m.

It's difficult to identify the person, but police described him as light-skinned, 16 to 30 years old and 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black beanie, jeans and a black jacket.

He was last seen running east on Leinbach Lane toward 23rd Street.

Investigators said they're taking the crime personally and will be working diligently to make a swift arrest.

Police will also be increasing the patrol presence around the police station to deter acts of violence toward officers and the community.

Tips may be provided directly to Central Berks police at 610-779-1100, or Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.