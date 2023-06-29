A vandal sprayed a Davidson site with racist graffiti, slurs. Here’s what we know.

Police are investigating racist graffiti and slurs sprayed across a Davidson building during the town’s Juneteenth events — and are asking the public’s help with finding a vandal responsible for two “heinous acts.”

“The racial epithets are divisive, hurtful, and particularly impact the Black community raising a strong emotional response,” Davidson communications director Jessica Eggimann said in a news release Wednesday.

A man reported the graffiti on Gateway Commons’ windows early Saturday, June 17, according to a Davidson Police Department report.

The vandalism caused $15,000 in damages to digital consulting firm InSource Solutions’ office in the commercial building, the report indicated. The building’s owners came during the investigation to personally ensure the words were removed, according to the news release.

The graffiti does not reflect how Davidson — a town of about 15,000 sitting 20 miles north of Charlotte — embraces diversity, equality and inclusion, it said.

“The police department is part of the community, and the officers understand the impact this language has on the residents of Davidson, but specifically the Black residents,” police chief Kim Davidson said.

Police are asking the public if anyone saw anything during the late evening or early morning hours of Saturday, June 17 or Monday, June 19 near Davidson Gateway Drive and Gateway Crossing Court. The lead investigator, Detective Corporal AJ Heitmann, may be contacted by dialing 911 or calling 704-892-5131.