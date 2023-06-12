A vandal sprayed messages on a Miami Catholic church. Cameras were watching, cops say

A South Miami-Dade woman targeted a nearby church for vandalism Saturday night because it was of the Catholic faith, a Miami-Dade police arrest report says.

The report also says the surveillance cameras at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 5400 SW 102nd Ave., caught Alfa Illescas spray painting walls and a camera along with a literal trashing of the church.

The 44-year-old Illescas, who lives less than a half mile from St. Timothy’s, was arrested Sunday afternoon on one count of felony criminal mischief against a church or place of worship. Her bond will be set Monday. Illescas knows about bonding out of county jail, having posted a $500 bond for her release after a March 27 arrest on a charge of felony criminal mischief over $1,000.

The report of that arrest says a car owner’s cell phone video caught her spray painting his car.

Saturday night at St. Timothy’s

According to the arrest report, surveillance cameras caught Illescas walking into the east gate of St. Timothy’s around 10 p.m. Saturday. The report said cameras caught her spray painting “perverts,” “pigs,” an upside down cross and “liars” with a smiley face. After kicking trash bins over and before breaking a saint’s altar, the report said, she spray painted the camera facing the altar of the Virgin Mary.

Police say they found Illescas at her home wearing the same clothes as on the video.

Sunday, the Archdiocese of Miami released a statement that said, “This is a tragedy that a sacred place such as a Catholic school and church property are vandalized. It is a hate crime. The Archdiocese of Miami and administrators of St. Timothy’s are fully cooperating with the investigation. The kindness of parents is obvious as they are on-site (Sunday) helping with clear-up, painting and repairing the damaged walls.

“The Archdiocese has learned of the arrest of the suspect, and while the judicial system provides the journey this woman will take, prayers are offered for her to find peace.”