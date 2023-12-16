Vandalia city engineer promoted to new position

A local city engineer is getting a promotion.

>>RELATED: Longtime local city worker selected as new assistant city manager

Ben Borton has been named the City of Vandalia’s new Public Service Director, city manager Dan Wendt announced.

He had served as the City Engineer since April after working as a project manager for a company in Canon City, Colorado.

His new job begins on Monday.

This is an exciting day for myself and my family. I’m looking forward to serving my hometown in this role,” said Borton in a press release. “Public service reaches into so many aspects of our daily lives. This is a very important job, and I’m ready for the challenge.”

The Vandalia-Butler High School graduate succeeds Rob Cron, who was recently promoted to assistant city manager.

Borton earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton.