Vandalia man indicted on drug charges after reportedly hitting officers with vehicle

Jun. 14—A Vandalia man was indicted Monday on a half-dozen charges after reportedly reversing his car into two Dayton police officers, prompting a chase that ended with his arrest last week in West Carrollton last week.

Anthony Scott Easterling, 30, will be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for possession of fentanyl-related compounds, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle June 5 that was parked between two semitrucks at Love's Truck Stop, 2217 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

As the officers approached, the vehicle turned on and immediately reversed, striking both officers, before it left the parking lot, the affidavit read.

A Dayton sergeant spotted the vehicle on Interstate 75 headed toward Moraine and initiated a pursuit. The chase ended after the vehicle stopped in West Carrollton and with Easterling taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, police said.

He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Easterling is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 16, according to court documents.