Vandalia police search area in connection to AMBER Alert; Search goes into second day

The search for a 5-month-old boy out of Columbus goes into its second day.

The Columbus Division of Police said Kason and Ky’air Thomas were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running at a Donatos located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen.

>> ‘There was a lapse of communication;’ Columbus Police provide new details to AMBER Alert case

Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason has yet to be found.

Tuesday night around 11 p.m. sources told News Center 7 that new information led Vandalia crews to search an area on Corporate Center Drive.

Our crews saw police and fire searching a wooded area.

Investigators told our news partners at WBNS that they searched the area, with the help of drones, but found nothing.

The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Honda Accord with OH plate number M965246.

>> AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say

It is missing a front bumper and has a dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear bumper. The VIN number is 1HGCP2F30AA031252.

The person of interest in this AMBER Alert is Nalah Jackson.

>> AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 911 caller finds 1 of 2 missing babies ‘sitting in the parking lot by itself’

Jackson, 24, is described as being 5-feet 7-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Authorities around Dayton continue to canvass the area for the vehicle and the other child, Columbus police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Sexual Assault Detective Martin #2235 at 614-645-4701 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You may remain anonymous.